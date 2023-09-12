The global COVID-19 pandemic that forced schools to close their door and reevaluate the way children are educated may be over three years in the past, but local schools are still feeling the pinch. For Webster County Schools that comes in the expected loss of nearly a half million dollars in funding from the state.
Each school year districts are awarded Support Education Excellence in Kentucky funding from the state. SEEK is a formula driven program that provides much needed monies for schools, based primarily on pupil attendance.
“We were anticipating around a $197,000 decrease in SEEK,” said superintendent Aaron Harrell. “That came from the SEEK forecast from the state in the spring.”
He said the district planned their 2023-24 budget with that loss of funding in mind, even going so far as considering a 4% increase in taxes. Ultimately the board of education decided they could make things work without forcing a big tax increase on county residents.
Then the tentative SEEK numbers came in recently and they were nowhere near what had been forecast earlier in the year.
During the 2022-23 school year, Webster County Schools received $10,250,899 in SEEK funding. For the 2023-24 school year, the district now looks to get the considerably lower sum of $9,757,968.
“It was a gut punch to say the least,” said district finance officer Brandi Burnett.
The biggest reason for the drop in funding is rooted in COVID-19 and the changes schools have gone through since. SEEK funds are awarded each year based on the previous year’s attendance numbers. When schools shut down in March 2020 and students were no longer in class, the state chose to freeze the numbers used in the formula at the 2018-19 levels, which were the last pre-COVID-19 numbers.
Schools across the state have used the 2018-19 attendance numbers for the last three consecutive school years, meaning that funding has remained relatively the same. This is the first year in which schools will revert to using the previous year’s numbers, and the 2022-23 number for Webster County are much lower than they were in 2018-19.
Superintendent Harrell stated that some in the community often feel like the school is only interested in having their children in school just to make money. He explained that his real concern is that making sure that each child has an opportunity to get a quality education, but as this loss in funding shows, the money is a major part of being able to provide that.
“How do we get kids to come to school?” he asked. “These kids are still here. We still have to buy the curriculum and pay the salaries (as if they are in class everyday). We still have to give them the same opportunity as other students. But we need them to be here everyday.”
In other words, if children are enrolled but don’t show up for class, the district takes a financial loss.
“The SEEK allocation formulas our badly outdated,” said board chairman Mickey Dunbar. “Its something I would encourage you all to reach out to your legislators about.”
“I think it would be safe to say I was at least in junior high the last time the allocations were adjusted,” said Burnett.
Harrell said that moving forward he wants to district to look very seriously at attendance and new ways to address it.
He also told the board that there are currently around 120 homeschooled students in Webster County.
“There are pockets of the county where kids have always been homeschooled,” he said. “That is not going to change. But some of those are kids who were pulled out of school because the person they live with was afraid they were going to get in trouble for truancy. Some have other reasons.”
Harrell said he hopes Webster County Schools can help address some of those reasons and show those homeschool parents what they district has to offer.
