David Wayne Frazier, 62 of Dixon, passed away on Wednesday July 19th, 2023 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
David owned and operated D-C Mowing in Dixon for several years, he served on the Dixon Fire Department for 15 years, and he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was the son of the late Shirley L. and Isabel C. McPherson Frazier.
He was preceded in death by 2 brothers Gary and Keith Frazier. Survivors include his wife of 3 years Hannah Fenwick Frazier of Dixon, KY; his daughter Adalyn Grace Frazier of Dixon, KY; 1 step daughter Morgan Robinson of Dixon, KY; 1 stepson Hunter(Morgan) Robinson of Dalton, KY; 2 sisters Cindy Davis and Eva Buck; 3 brothers Frank, Jim and Glen Frazier; 1 grandson Easton “Fred” Robinson and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held with family and friends at a later date. Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice 2410 S. Green St Henderson, KY 42420.
