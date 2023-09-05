Ella Mae Melton 85, of Providence, KY passed away on Saturday September 2nd, 2023 at the Heartford House in Owensboro. She was a farmer, housewife, and retired from York International in Madisonville. She was a member of Slover Missionary Baptist Church in Dixon. She loved her farm, flowers and collecting things.
She was preceded in death by her husband George Melton, 1 daughter Suzanne Melton and 1 son Tommy Melton. Survivors include her daughter Alane Dunning of Franklin, KY; 2 sons Ronnie Melton of Beulah, KY; Tim(Anita) Melton of Providence, KY; 6 grandchildren Tabatha Peters, Michael Melton, Audrea Melton, Jeremy Warren, Chad Warren and Leah Dunning; 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday September 6th, 2023 at 1pm at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Rev. Andy Corbin and Bro. Bill Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in Lisman Cemetery in Lisman, KY. Visitation will be from 10am until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Heartford House Hospice of Western Kentucky 3419 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301-9989.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
