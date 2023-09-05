Elston Daniel Jones, 84, of Providence, KY passed away on Friday September 1, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Jones was born on July 28, 1939, in Taylor, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Mr. Daniel Jones and Mrs. Elizabeth Rosser Jones. Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his wife Portia in 2018, his son, Duane Jones, three sisters, and two brothers.
Mr. Jones was a member of the Providence First General Baptist Church, he was a United States Army veteran, he retired from Buckhorn Industries where he worked in the maintenance department with more than 30 years of service, his favorite hobby was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Frank) Winstead of Dixon, KY; his brother, Russell Jones of Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Billy Winstead of Dixon, KY; Jeri McCuiston of Dixon, KY; three great grandchildren, Brooke Winstead, Elliott McCuiston, and Gwendolyn McCuiston.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday September 5, 2023, at White Oak Cemetery with Bro. Josh Hearrin officiating
