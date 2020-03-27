Twin girls missing from Logan County were found early Thursday morning in Dawson Springs, according to police.
On Friday afternoon, Neely L. Blanchard, 33, Bowling Green, left her mom’s house in Auburn with her two 7-year-old daughters, according to a news release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. Blanchard’s mother, Susan Blanchard, is the girls’s legal guardian as determined through a Kentucky court order in Logan County. That order described the younger Blanchard as “extremely unstable.”
Blanchard had told her mother she was going to a friend’s house in Dawson Springs, Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton told the News-Democrat & Leader, a Paxton Media-owned newspaper in Russellville.
The abduction was reported to the sheriff’s department on Wednesday after Blanchard failed to return the children to their home, Stratton said. An Amber Alert was announced just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
“Our troopers did locate the girls safely,” said Trooper Rob Austin, of Kentucky State Police’s Post 2 in Madisonville, “and they did locate Blanchard at a residence on Redden Dock Road in Caldwell County.”
Blanchard was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of custodial interference. She was lodged in Hopkins County Jail.
Stratton said Blanchard will be extradited to Logan County to face charges and that more charges may be coming as police investigate further.
“There were people in Dawson Springs harboring her and further charges could be coming,” Stratton said. “We’re going to be presenting that information to a grand jury.”
