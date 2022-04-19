A babysitter is behind bars after police allege that she withheld information and failed to provide medical treatment for a 3-month-old who somehow broke an arm while under her care.
According to a release from the Madisonville Police Department, Angel Steele, 25 of Madisonville, was babysitting a 3-month-old baby on the afternoon of April 14. The injury was discovered after the baby had been returned to its parents when the mother attempted to remove the child from its car seat. Within 20 minutes, the parents had taken the baby to the Baptist Health Deaconess Emergency Room and police had been called to the ER.
Police say that during interviews, Steele insisted that she was unaware that the child’s arm was injured, although she did admit later in the interview that the child did fall off of a couch while at her residence. Police say that even after that admission, she continued to state that she was unaware of any injury.
However, when police checked her web browser history, they located a search for “what does a broken arm look like?”
Authorities believe that the baby was in Steele’s care for around nine hours after its arm had been broken.
Steele was charged with first degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12. Under Kentucky law, first degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12 is a class C felony, which has a maximum penalty of five to ten years in prison.
