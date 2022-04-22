TODAY

• The American Legion Auxiliary will be holding an Auxiliary Spaghetti Dinner beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22 until food runs out. The cost for a plate is $6 and includes spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. The Legion is located at 856 Legion Drive.

UPCOMING

• Madisonville Community College will be hosting a Vendor Showcase at the Madisonville City Park on Sat. April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring retail vendors, crafts and food trucks.

• The Farmer Bank & Trust will have Taste of Hopkins County from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Farmers Bank & Trust, 2215 N. Main St.

• The Madisonville Arts & Crafts Faire will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the TC Mini Mart, 174 W. Center St., next to Todd’s Furniture.

• The Women of Worth Madisonville, KY will have their Field Day for kindergarten through 8th graders at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Dr. Festus Claybon Park.

• The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Evening of Stars at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at the Ballard Convention Center, 605 E. Arch. Attire is semiformal or black tie optional. For more information, call 270-821-3435.

• The Madisonville Lions Club will host their Pancake Day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at the club building, located at 505 Hospital Dr., behind Old National Bank. Breakfast is drive-thru only and plates cost $6 per person. Call ahead for orders of 10 or more, 270-452-2264.

• The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its Chamber Golf Classic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 3 at the Madisonville Country Club. For more information, call 270-821-3435.

ONGOING

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10 to 11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

• The Madisonville Lions Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Lions Club building located at 505 Hospital Road.

• The Rotary Club of Madisonville meets every Wednesday at noon at the Country Cupboard restaurant located at 581 McCoy Ave.

• The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at noon at the Methodist Church in Downtown Madisonville located at 200 E. Center St.

To submit items to The Messenger for publication, email us at mhughes@the-messenger.com. Town Crier notices are for nonprofit and community oriented events only. Due to spacing, items submitted may be edited as needed.