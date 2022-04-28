UPCOMING

• The Madisonville Arts & Crafts Faire will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the TC Mini Mart, 174 W. Center St., next to Todd’s Furniture.

• The Women of Worth Madisonville, KY will have their Field Day for kindergarten through 8th graders at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Dr. Festus Claybon Park.

• The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Evening of Stars at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at the Ballard Convention Center, 605 E. Arch. Attire is semiformal or black tie optional. Call 270-821-3435.

• Hopkins County Young Professionals will be holding a Primary Election Forum on Tuesday, May 3 at 5 p.m. in Mahr Park’s Event Barn B.

• The Madisonville Lions Club will host their Pancake Day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at the club building, located at 505 Hospital Dr., behind Old National Bank. Breakfast is drive-thru only and plates cost $6 per person. Call ahead for orders of 10 or more, 270-452-2264.

• There will be a principal selection meeting for the Hopkins County Central High School Site Based Council, for the purpose of continuing the principal selection process. The committee will review stakeholder input and approve criteria, develop interview questions and review current applicant information. The meeting will be held May 9, 2022 beginning at 3:15 p.m. at the Hopkins County Board of Education.

• There will be a principal selection meeting for the Pride Elementary School Site Based Council, for the purpose of continuing the principal selection process. The committee will review stakeholder input and approve criteria, develop interview questions and review current applicant information. The meeting will be held May 10, 2022 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Hopkins County Board of Education.

• The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its Chamber Golf Classic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 3 at the Madisonville Country Club. For more information, call 270-821-3435.

ONGOING

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10 to 11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

• The Madisonville Lions Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Lions Club building located at 505 Hospital Road.

• The Rotary Club of Madisonville meets every Wednesday at noon at the Country Cupboard restaurant located at 581 McCoy Ave.

• The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at noon at the Methodist Church in Downtown Madisonville located at 200 E. Center St.

