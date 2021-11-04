A pair of suspects wanted on homicide charges in Oak Creek, Wisconsin were arrested on Tuesday evening after stealing a vehicle from Hucks on South Main Street in Madisonville, only to crash a few minutes later.
According to a release from the Oak Creek Police Department (WI), on Sunday night, officers responded to a call about a person not breathing at a Red Roof Inn. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, house keeping located the body of Robert J. Peret, 64 of Fox Point, WI, at around 4:10 a.m. on Halloween. He was last seen alive in the company of a man and woman the previous night at around 4 p.m.
Working with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, it was determined that Peret had been murdered. He was at the time a registered guest of the hotel.
Police quickly identified Derek W. Hebel, 30 of Milwaukee, and Heather R. Rouse, 28 of Spring Hill, FL, as the individuals believed to have been meeting with the deceased at the hotel the previous night. It was also believed that the pair had stolen his car, which was later involved in police pursuits in both Indiana and Kentucky that were terminated by law enforcement.
At approximately 7:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police dispatched issued a call to be on the lookout for a stolen 2007 Saturn Ion, which had been stolen from Hucks. Trooper Cody Kromer, who was at that time patrolling in the Earlington area, noticed a car fitting the description and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The vehicle fled onto a dead end road, where the driver, Hebel, crashed into a tree line. Both Hebel and Rouse fled the scene on foot.
Kromer apprehended Hebel hiding in heavy brush nearby and placed him under arrest. Rouse was located a short time later by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department and also arrested. Both were transported to the Hopkins County Jail.
Hebel was charged with fleeing or evading in a motor vehicle, fleeing or evading on foot, theft of an automobile, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, criminal mischief, reckless driving and speeding at 26 mph over the limit.
Rouse was charged with fleeing or evading on foot, theft of an automobile, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Oak Creek Police are continuing their investigation into Sunday’s murder. No further information about that death has been released.
This is not Hebel’s first run in with law enforcement in western Kentucky. In 2010, when he was 18, he was arrested in Hopkinsville after he and three other teenagers from Wisconsin stole a money box from a yard sale, only to crash their car a block away while trying to escape. In that case Hebel pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years for second degree robbery, unlawful transaction with a minor and fleeing or evading police.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.