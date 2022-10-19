Town Crier

TODAY

• Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board will meet Wednesday, October 19th at 2:00 pm at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St.

UPCOMING

• The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library will have a free Frankentoys event from 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. Kids will be able o make toys out of different toy parts.

• The Hopkins County Genealogical & the Historical Society of Hopkins County will host a Special Event for Halloween. It will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at West Kentucky Dream Center, 1140 W. Noel Ave. Steve E. Asher, an author, will be discussing topics from his three books on “Hauntings” Superstitions, Rituals, and Deathly Lore. Everyone is welcome.

• The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will have their meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St. The program will be presented by Martha Wooten, “Growing Up In Nebo”. Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.

• TOPS KY 186, a weight loss group, will have an open house on Oct. 27 at the First Church of God in the basement, 617 South Kentucky Street. The members are friendly and helpful who will encourage you to successful weight loss. For more information, contact Liz Jones at 270-871-9034.

• The Madisonville Lions Club will be hosting Pancake Day on Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lions Club Building at 505 Hospital Drive. The cost is $6 per plate, dine-in or carry out. Tickets may be purchased from Lions Club members. Call ahead for orders of ten or more: (270) 452-2264

• The Hopkins County Genealogical Society & the Historical Society of Hopkins County will have a “Donut Saturday” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Government Center at 56 N. Main St. The program will be presented by Jason Holland, author from Hopkinsville, “Honor Thy Father”. Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.

• The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library will be having a soup and chili luncheon from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 to benefit the Dawson Springs Library. Tickets are $10 and kids under five years old eat free. Visit the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library Facebook page for more information.

• The Capt. John Metcalfe Chapter of the “Sons of the American Revolution” will hold its next meeting on Thursday, Nov. 4 at Country Cupboard at 6 p.m. The program will be presented by Bob Adkins, local historian, about General Samuel Hopkins, Revolutionary War soldier.

• The Women of Faith of Parkview UMC, (corner of Hayes Ave,.& Grapevine Rd.) will be hosting their missions soup & chili luncheon (eat in or take) and bake sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 am until food runs out. For advance orders to be picked up on the 5th, call (270) 821-4322. All proceeds will go to missions.

ONGOING

• The West Hopkins SDBM Council meets on the 4th Monday of each month at 3:00 PM at the school.

• The United Way of the Coalfield raises monies for non-profit agencies in Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. The fourteen partner agencies support individuals through education, health, and financial stability. Donations can be made by going online to Unitedwayofthecoalfield.org or by mailing a check to the United Way, PO Box 366, Madisonville, KY 42431. Together we can make a change!

• Innovate + Caffeinate Entrepreneur Meetup is held at 7:30AM the first Wednesday of every month at Kentucky Innovation Station (38 W. Arch St., Madisonville, KY) Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners and Community Members are invited to attend.

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10-11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

• The Madisonville Lions Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Lions Club building located at 505 Hospital Road.

• The Rotary Club of Madisonville meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the Country Cupboard restaurant at 581 McCoy Ave.

• The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at 12 p.m. at the Methodist Church in Downtown Madisonville located at 200 E. Center St.

• The Historical Society of Hopkins County meets every second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hopkins County Fiscal Court Building.

Everyone is welcome. Anyone attending should enter through the Northside door.

Town Crier notices are for nonprofit and community oriented events only.