TODAY
• The Hopkins County 4-H Council will meet on tonight at the Hopkins County Extension office beginning at 6:30 p.m. For anyone who cannot attend in person, contact the extension service for more information on attending the meeting via ZOOM.
UPCOMING
• MNHHS will be having a SBDM council meeting on January 19, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.
• The Hopkins County Extension District Board will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hopkins County Extension Service.
To submit items to The Messenger for publication, email us a mhughes @the-messenger.com. Town Crier notices are for non-profit and community oriented events only. Due to spacing, items submitted may be edited as needed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.