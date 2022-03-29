WICKLIFFE — A shared experience on separate ends of the globe brought two World War II veterans together on Saturday to help honor the 10th anniversary of the Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum, located in this Ballard County community.

Dale Faughn, 96, of Fredonia, and Albert Wess, 98, of Paris, who arrived at the museum that morning guided by the Patriot Guard Riders motorcycle group, spent an hour taking questions from museum visitors and supporters about their service in World War II, how service shaped their lives and the lessons they have learned throughout their long lives.

Wess, who served in the Army in the European Theatre, and Faughn, who served in the Marines in the Pacific Theatre, recalled their service and shared life lessons with museum visitors on Saturday.

From Kentucky to Iwo Jima

On his 18th birthday in November of 1943, Dale Faughn enlisted to serve in the Marines. The Lyon County native was allowed to finish his classes and graduate from high school, then had to report for training in San Diego on May 26, 1944, he recalled.

Faughn was granted 10 days of furlough to visit his family back in Kentucky. Because of the travel time it took to get from San Diego to western Kentucky, Faughn only had about two-and-a-half days with his family before returning for duty in California, followed by training in Hawaii.

After training as a scout sniper, Faughn and his unit were shipped off on a battleship in the Pacific Ocean shortly after Christmas 1944. He and his unit had no clue where they were being shipped off to, Faughn said, as higher-ranking officers were keeping details of their destination under seal.

Finally, on February 19, 1945, the unit arrived at its destination, an eight square mile volcanic island 660 miles south of Tokyo of strategic importance for both the United States and Japan: Iwo Jima.

The Battle of Iwo Jima, one of the bloodiest battles in the Pacific Theatre during the war, raged on for 36 days, but Faughn said American commanders initially thought it would only take a few days to overtake the island.

Faughn said he does not see himself as a hero, and did not have any “hero stories,” as he called them, to share from his stint on Iwo Jima or throughout the rest of his Marine service. In the midst of battle on Iwo Jima, Faughn said there was a sight that inspired him and that drew him to become a better patriot: the sight of the American flag flying high in the sky over the battle-torn island.

That sight inspired Faughn to pen a poem, “I Met the Flag at Iwo Jima,” in the months following the battle as he was being shipped off from Iwo Jima to Japan, then to the island of Peleliu, where he was stationed for seven months.

“Though I had seen the flag before and said allegiance times galore, the flag meant more than morn to me because it heralded victory,” Faughn opined in the poem.

After being discharged in 1946, Faughn, who went to Murray State University, taught in Caldwell County high schools for 61 years before retiring in 2011 at the age of 85. He and his wife, Virginia, were parents to six sons and one daughter. Faughn was also named a Kentucky Poet Laureate in 1986, and continues to write poetry to this day.

Driven by his Christian faith, Faughn has found the best ways to live life is to do something that makes you happy and find ways to spread joy, love and encouragement. Faughn is still dedicated to helping those in need; Guinness Book of World Records has recognized Faughn, who now lives in Fredonia, as the world’s oldest active blood donor at 96 years old.

“I’ve enjoyed life, in my 96 years, I’ve enjoyed it thoroughly,” Faughn said. “I think that God and people have been so good to me, have so blessed me.”

On the Red Ball Express

Orphaned by the age of 10 and growing up the Great Depression, Albert Wess said he was “at absolute zero,” and had barely any possessions to his name. He said he once stole a chicken from an elderly woman’s yard because he did not have any other way of getting supper. That night, the guilt kept him up, so much that he walked over to the woman’s house to confess what he had done.

Drafted into the Army on April 16, 1943, his 20th birthday, Wess said being in the Army gave him a chance to make a living, get regular meals and earn $50 a month in the service.

“I was glad to go into the Army because I was hungry,” Wess said.

He was also happy to go because, as he put it, “everybody else was going.”

After the Allied invasion of Normandy, the U.S. armed forces needed a way to get supplies out directly to the troops as the units moved further inland. As a result, the Red Ball Express, a truck convoy, was formed.

“Our job was under George Patton, to go get whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted, at the time that he wanted it, we done it. We were just 20-year-old kids driving trucks, picking up whatever General George Patton wanted and needed at that time,” Wess said.

Wess recalled driving cars through the night in pitch-black darkness without any headlights. If the enemy was flying above, Wess said, they would have been able to spot lights from the ground below.

Wess said when drivers of the Red Ball Express arrived to deliver supplies, it was a sight to see for some of the European communities. Some of the community members had never met a Black person before, he said.

Nowadays, when Wess speaks about the Red Ball Express, he finds that many people have never heard of the operation.

Wess, who turns 99 in April, said he will soon be part of a documentary that will be telling the story of the Red Ball Express, and has recently welcomed the crew into his home in Paris for filming.

