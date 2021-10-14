At its most recent meeting, the Dawson Springs City Council recognized the achievements of a member of the administrative staff in the municipal building.
“Assistant City Clerk Amie Thomas received the prestigious Kentucky Certified Municipal Clerk designation at the Kentucky Municipal Clerks Institute in Lexington,” announced City Clerk Janet Dunbar. “It is the only training designed for municipal clerks.”
According to a press release, Thomas completed 120 hours of instruction over three years at the international institute, which is an accredited certification program.
During the three-year institute, Thomas was among 26 graduates who received instruction in public administration, social and interpersonal concerns, and electives significant to the profession.
“The institute is beneficial because it keeps municipal clerks informed of current issues that affect our cities,” said Dunbar.
Thomas has served as assistant city clerk since September 2018.
“When we found out the bank—5/3—was closing, I knew I didn’t want to commute to Madisonville every day to transfer,” she said of the decision to change her career path. “I heard of this opening and applied, so I feel like it just fell in my lap.”
The 1995 graduate of Dawson Springs High School is no stranger to the city.
“Dawson Springs is my home—I’ve lived here all my life,” Thomas said. “I consider it an honor to be serving my city.”
In the city’s day-to-day operations, it is Thomas’ role to assist in clerical work, paying bills, and recording taxes. She also serves as City Clerk in Dunbar’s absence.
“Serving the community as Assistant City Clerk for the past three years has been very rewarding,” said Thomas. “I’ve met so many people and become friends with a new work family.”
“I believe Amie received a great deal of information over the past three years at the Clerks Institute which has greatly benefitted the City of Dawson Springs,” commended Mayor Chris Smiley.
The institute was hosted and approved by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, Kentucky Municipal Clerks Association, and the University of Kentucky’s Martin School of Public Policy and Administration.
