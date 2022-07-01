The City of Madisonville’s annual three-day 4th Fest celebration kicks off this morning at the Madisonville City Park and will last through the weekend, offering music, foot and activities for the kids, culminating in headline performances by Aaron Tippin and Craig Morgan on Monday night. Fireworks will follow performances each night.
Performances will include daytime entertainment on “The Side Stage” located just north of the City Park playground area, followed by headline acts on the Main Stage nearby. Food vendors will be set up in the playground parking lot, while artists’ merchandise will be available near the tennis courts.
Tonight guests will hear from Hopkins County-native Darryl Van Leer; legendary hip hop duo Tag Team , known for their 1993 hit “Whomp! (There it is)”; C+C Music Factory, best known for their hit single “Things That Make You Go Hmmm...”; and The B.B. King Experience.
Saturday’s headliners will include Don Ready; legendary contemporary Christian band Big Daddy Weave; and fellow Christian band We The Kingdom.
Monday night will feature the return of 2021 fan favorite the 101st Airborne Rock band, made up of servicemen from Fort Campbell; country music legend Aaron Tippin, best known for this debut hit single “You’ve got to stand for something”; and country music recording artist Craig Morgan, also a former member of the 101st Airborne.
The event is free to everyone, although there is a charge for food, beverages and merchandise. Guests are urged to bring chairs.
Fireworks will follow the last performance each night of the event.
