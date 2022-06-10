UPCOMING

• The Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board will meet at 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 16th at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St.

• Hopkins County Genealogical Society and the Historical Society of Hopkins County will host a ”Donut Saturday”, June 18th, at 10:00 am. at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St. Ron Grayson, Archaeologist Tribal Liaison Officer & Ft. Campbell Cultural Resources Program Manager, will present the program “Ft. Campbell History” Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.

• The White Plains Senior Citizen Dinner will be held June 20 at 11:45 a.m. at the community center. The program will feature Jerry Clower impersonations by David Smith, and representatives of three motorcycle ministry groups. Menu includes BBQ, bread and drinks. Attendees are asked to bring vegetables, salads and deserts.

ONGOING

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10 to 11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

• The Madisonville Lions Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Lions Club building located at 505 Hospital Road.

• The Rotary Club of Madisonville meets every Wednesday at noon at the Country Cupboard restaurant located at 581 McCoy Ave.

• The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at noon at the Methodist Church in Downtown Madisonville located at 200 E. Center St.

• The Historical Society of Hopkins County meets every second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hopkins County Fiscal Court Building. Everyone is welcome. Anyone attending should enter through the the Northside door.

To submit items to The Messenger for publication, email us at mhughes@the-messenger.com. Town Crier notices are for nonprofit and community oriented events only.

Due to spacing, items submitted may be edited as needed.