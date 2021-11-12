TODAY
• Molly’s Mutts will be hosting photos with Santa at Mutt City Grooming on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
UPCOMING
• The American Legion Jr. Auxiliary will be hosting a Craft & Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. — 3 p.m. at 856 Legion Drive.
• The WATCH Community Open House will be at Event Barn A in Mahr Park Arboretum on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.
• Movers and Makers will offer a beginner laser engraving class on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. They ask you reserve your spot online. The cost is $15 for non-member and $5 for members.
• The 9/11 Heroes Run will be Saturday, Nov. 20 starting at 5 p.m. at the corner of Center Street and Franklin.
• Slaughters Christian Church is having a Winter Wear Drive on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 1 — 4 p.m. at 135 Second Street in Slaughters. All coats, gloves and hats collected will be donated to Landon’s Hope.
• The city of Madisonville will be hosting a Live Nativity Scene as part of this year’s Deck the Park celebration. The event will be Friday and Saturday evenings from Dec. 1 through 31st from 5 — 9 p.m.
• The Kiwanis Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. along Main Street.
• The Hopkins County Job Expo will take place Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Ballard Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Hopkins County Retired Teachers Association (HCRTA) will meet on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Brother’s BBQ. Meeting begins at 10:30 am.
