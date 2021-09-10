The Kentucky Department of Education is stepping up efforts to get all school employees in the Commonwealth vaccinated by offering money for those willing to take the shot.
On Friday, Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass announced an $8.8 million initiative from the KDE that will give districts the chance to pay those employees who choose to get fully vaccinated. Districts are authorized to pay all full-time and part-time employees a one time $100 stipend if they are fully vaccinated before December 1, 2021. Employees who are already vaccinated qualify for the reimbursement.
“Getting people vaccinated is one of the main ways we’re going to be able to get out of this pandemic and get back into our classrooms as usual,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “We hope this will encourage people to get vaccinated in order to protect their students, colleagues and themselves.”
The funds from KDE will come as a reimbursement, meaning local districts must pay employees first, and then request funds back from the state. Although not required, KDE is urging districts to consider match the funds being offered in order to give employees more of an incentive to get vaccinated.
There will be enough funding from KDE to reimburse districts for approximately 88,000 local school district staff.
