• Hopkins County Genealogical Society will have their meeting Tuesday, July 26th at 7:00 pm at the Government Center at 56 N. Main St. Betty Cox will be showing slides and discussing her recent trip tracing her Cox ancestors in VA & NC. Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.

• Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church at 2860 North Main will hold its 2022 Campmeeting July 27 through 29. The event will feature Wayne Huntley Wed-Friday at 7 p.m. and J.H. Osborne Thursday and Friday at 11 a.m. Hannah Hurley will lead the Kids Crusade.

• First Baptist Church in Madisonville is holding sign-ups for Centershot Archery class from now through July 29 for students who will be in 4th through 8th grade this fall.

The class is free of charge and uses the same equipment and rules as NASP school archery.

Class will meet every Saturday from July 30 through Oct. 1. Bows and arrows will be provided for those who do not own them. Call 270-821-3611 to register.

• Hopkins County Genealogical Society and the Historical Society of Hopkins County will have a ”Donut Saturday”, July 30th, Saturday, at the Government Center at 56 N. Main St. The program will be presented by Superintendent Katherine Bragaw of the Lincoln National Park of Hodgenville, KY, “Lincoln’s Legacy”. We will also have an art sale of paintings done by a former Genealogical Society 90+ year old volunteer, the late Frances Dame. Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10-11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

• The Madisonville Lions Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Lions Club building located at 505 Hospital Road.

• The Rotary Club of Madisonville meets every Wednesday at noon at the Country Cupboard restaurant located at 581 McCoy Ave.

• The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at noon at the Methodist Church in Downtown Madisonville located at 200 E. Center St.

• The Historical Society of Hopkins County meets every second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hopkins County Fiscal Court Building.

Everyone is welcome. Anyone attending should enter through the the Northside door.

