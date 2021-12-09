A local resident, wanting to be known only as “Pam,” contacted The Messenger yesterday with a special thanks for a good Samaritan in the community.
According to Pam, she recently lost her purse in the area of North Franklin Street. She feared the worst, until she got a call from the Madisonville Police Department saying that her purse had been located and turned in at the police station by a man named Carl Hightower.
“I’m truly grateful for your honesty and kindness,” Pam said of Hightower. “It is such a relief to know my purse was in good hands with a honest hearted person. All the best to you and yours. Very Grateful.”
