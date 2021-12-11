Yesterday morning was the first school-wide assembly since COVID-19 began, and the students and staff of Earlington Elementary School were in high spirits and pumped for it.
Partnering with Earlington city officials and ABC Officer Donnie Thomas, the campaign was titled “Think! Don’t Drink”, which was geared more towards saying no to peer pressure, and urging students to speak up when they see something isn’t quite right. Thomas also presented to students about how to think before acting, how making choices and certain decisions when you are young will affect and influence your life long down the road.
“You all may be too young to drink but this doesn’t just mean alcohol, but peer pressure and seeing things that aren’t good,” Thomas. “You need to make sure to voice it to someone when you see something that you know in your heart is bad.”
A fun way to celebrate the students and create a friendly competition was by creating a ‘house system’, according to Principal Julie Vaughn. The students and staff are divided into four different houses, which is how they instill different character traits into the students.
The four houses include the Eagles, which focus on respect, the Lions, which focus on courage, the Turtles, which focus on perseverance, and the Wolves, which focus on responsibility. Student leaders stood before their house system and presented the traits, their special cheer and secret handshake. This engaged both students and staff in the crowd and ultimately started the competition for the Spirit Stick. Each week, the House with the most points get bragging rights and their House Flag flown outside with the American Flag. Students work hard each week to earn points for their House. Students can earn points by reaching and exceeding goals, performing well both academically and by having great attendance.
“The purpose of the House System, and assemblies, is to build unity, improve school culture and provide students a sense of belonging. Today’s fifth grade student leaders did a great job in our first assembly of the year,” Vaughn.
