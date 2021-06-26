Upgrades for Paducah’s aging 911 system and the proposed McCracken County sports complex were once again a major topic of discussion Thursday night, as local leaders got together at the Julian Carroll Convention Center and discussed a partnership for the multi-million dollar projects.
The Paducah City Commission and McCracken County Fiscal Court met for approximately 40 minutes, during Thursday’s special called joint meeting.
“We came in with the mission of establishing that we are going to move forward on both the 911 system and the sports complex together as 50-50 partners on all of it,” Judge-Executive Craig Clymer told The Sun.
He said they accomplished that.
“We’ve got a verbal agreement, and now we’ve got (a) motion authorizing the mayor and I to draft a written agreement that will be a framework for us to go forward,” he said. “... We’re going to resolve all our differences and pull together and get these two major projects done as one body and it’ll be a tremendous outcome for the community.”
The sports complex, involving the former Bluegrass Downs property and Stuart Nelson Park in Paducah, has a projected cost within a range of $38 million-$42 million. Meanwhile, the 911 system project had an estimated cost between $8 million and $14 million, according to an outdated 2017 study.
Both projects are listed in the city commission’s top priorities, and as potential uses for a portion of the city’s more than $19.7 million in bond proceeds. The funds were originally intended for a recreation/aquatic center.
During Thursday’s meeting, County Commissioner Bill Bartleman proposed a potential funding plan for the sports complex project, which involves multiple rectangular (soccer) fields, baseball fields, softball fields and other amenities for the public to use, such as a renovated Bluegrass Downs grandstand, restrooms, concession stands, a playground and more.
The plan features the city and county committing $12.5 million upfront.
“I think — mayor, you and I, had a brief discussion of this — that upfront the city and the county each put in cash $12.5 million at the beginning, and then whatever the final cost is going to be, we bond the rest of that,” Bartleman said, referencing Mayor George Bray.
He said the bond would first be repaid by transient room tax funds.
“We’ll come to some kind of agreement on that, on how much of the transient room tax would be used to pay off the bonds,” Bartleman added. “The second would be any profits ... from the sportsplex, and the third would be money that the city and county would come up with monthly to pay those bonds off.”
After the meeting, Bray said the figures are agreed upon numbers, noting it hasn’t been committed to paper, but both commissions “philosophically” agree. The city would use part of its bond proceeds from the canceled recreation/aquatic project, and Clymer indicated the county expects to receive $12.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds.
Regarding 911, Bray said the project is a public safety priority.
The 911 system, which serves the city and county, has key components that are past “end of life.” A report from Federal Engineering Inc. on the 911 system’s costs, options and needs will be finalized soon, Bray said.
The city and county agreed to split the costs for an updated assessment in April, and officials previously expected to wait for it until August.
“Our ask of our colleagues in the county is to sign a memorandum of understanding, which agrees to a few things,” Bray said during the meeting. “That the city and the county commit, in good faith, to upgrading the 911 communications systems in a timely manner. That, together, we explore all our funding options, including options for collaboration with the state of Kentucky, Kentucky State Police.”
Among the proposed details, Bray suggested having a joint oversight committee for the 911 project that would give guidance and recommendations to the city and county. He said it should be formed as soon as possible and provide formal reports until the project is complete.
“We are asking that the city and county, as part of this memorandum of understanding, would commit to determining the path forward no later than Jan. 1, 2022,” he added. “That gives us six months to work through these issues and items and come up with a joint plan.”
The joint meeting Thursday concluded with what Bray described as a “philosophical motion,” that the two entities will work together on both.
“The next step is for the judge and I to get down and get together and start hammering out some of these details, and then present back to our respective commissions — make sure they’re involved,” he said.
