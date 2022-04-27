After three tries, the Nortonville City Council passed the 2023 budget in a special called meeting on Monday night.

Nortonville City Clerk Julie Sellers said the first reading a month ago did not get a motion, and the second reading did not pass because the council wanted to make some changes.

“The mayor had wanted to purchase a new vehicle in the budget, and the council did not feel like we needed a new vehicle, so they asked for that to be removed,” she said.

The money that was earmarked to purchase a new truck was redistributed to other departments. The budget passed last night with the changes on a three to two vote.

“It was very similar to last year’s budget,” said Sellers.

Also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting was a second reading for the amended water rates. The city had a study done, and it was recommended they increase the water rates by $5 per household on the basic bill.

“We got a motion on the floor, but it died for a lack of a second,” said Sellers.

The city also had a survey done for the sewer treatments they offer to the City of White Plains and the City of Mortons Gap. She said it was suggested the sewer rates be increased to $5.20 per 1,000 gallons instead of the $3.40. No action was taken on that item.

“It was just giving the mayor authority to pursue that rate,” said Sellers.