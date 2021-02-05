A Madisonville man was charged Wednesday afternoon after a Hopkins County Sheriff deputy located 31 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.
William Bivins, 37, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and contempt of court.
Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, deputies located Bivins on an active warrant and found him on foot on Pleasant Valley Road near Beulah Road.
During a search of Bivins, deputies located approximately 31 grams of methamphetamine in his possession packaged in “several individual baggies of a larger bag,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
As of Thursday, Bivins remains in jail on a $10,000 cash bail bond for the possession charge and a $660 cash bail bond for the warrant.
