By the time winter weather moves into Hopkins County later this year, county officials are hoping that the road department’s new salt brine equipment will be in place and ready to roll out, allowing the county to pre-treat roads for the first time.
“We’ve got the concrete pad poured for the salt brine machine,” Hopkins County Public Works Director Ken Todd told magistrates on Tuesday. “We hope to have the machine installed by the first week of December.”
Historically the county has treated roadways with rock salt. Rock salt is nothing more than table salt in its natural unrefined form. After salt is distributed across the roadway after a snow fall, daytime sunlight will cause the temperature of the roadway to rise above freezing. The salt will then mix with the melting snow and ice to create brine, or salt water.
Salt water has a much lower freezing point than regular water, around 20 degrees rather than 32 degrees. The more the sow melts, the more salt water is created on the roadway. That mixture will then not only increase the rate at which snow and ice melts, it also slows down the refreezing process.
The salt brine machine the county has purchased works on much the same principal, except that it will allow the county to spray roads with salt brine prior to the arrival of winter weather. This can not only speed up the melting process because the road doesn’t have to wait for the melting snow to create salt water, it can also prevent snow and ice from forming on some roads to begin with.
“If it works, it will save the county a lot of money,” magistrate Billy Parish said.
Although the county will still treat roads with salt after snowfalls, the plan is that the use of brine for pre-treating will reduce the amount of salt needed for post storm clean-up.
Todd told magistrates that while he was approved to purchase the brine machine for up to $50,000, he was able to acquire the equipment for just $13,000.
