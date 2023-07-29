Scout Trader has been involved in competitive bowfishing for just over a year. A chance purchase his father, Dustin, made at a friend’s yard sale set the 12 year old on a path toward sudden stardom in the sport in Kentucky.

The Providence native now owns the youth state record for a big head carp harvested by bow. He took the big fish during the Shooter’s Choice Tournament on July 15-16 at Lake Barkley.

