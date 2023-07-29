Scout Trader has been involved in competitive bowfishing for just over a year. A chance purchase his father, Dustin, made at a friend’s yard sale set the 12 year old on a path toward sudden stardom in the sport in Kentucky.
The Providence native now owns the youth state record for a big head carp harvested by bow. He took the big fish during the Shooter’s Choice Tournament on July 15-16 at Lake Barkley.
Not only is it the largest of its kind ever taken by a bowfisherman under 18 years of age in Kentucky at 61 pounds, it is also the second largest in the category nationwide. Scout would own the record in every state but Tennessee, which weighed in at 67 pounds. He also missed the world record for the type of fish by just six pounds.
It’s the rare person that doesn’t know at least a little about fishing. For the most part it conjures images of worms on hooks and casting across the surface of the water from the bank of a lake or river.
But few would be able to say much about bowfishing. It’s just not very common.
“Bowfishing is a little different,” Scout explained. “I mean, you can do it in the daytime, but the fish are usually up better at night. You have to use a bow light to shine, and the fish are usually at the top of the water.”
The bow used in the sport is not much different than a typical compound model. Instead of arrows with fetching around the notch, however, bowfishing uses bolts with barbs on the end. These bolts are attached to a line heavier than most used with rods, and the line is wound around a reel at the end of the bow.
Prior to his record-breaking catch, Scout’s best finish was in the Tennessee River Showdown earlier this season. The team with which he competes with his father and two brothers placed 2nd, and Scout missed the big fish win by about two pounds.
The Trader team is also the only team in the region that features young bowfisherman as regulars, Dustin said.
“We’re the only team with kids in the area, for a long way,” he said. “It’s mostly adults shooting in these tournaments.”
Besides Dustin and Scout, the 7th grader’s siblings, Dalton Hearrin and Sawyer Trader, make up the remainder of the team.
The group wasn’t expecting the kind of night Scout had when they set out.
“(The fish) were mostly scattered out everywhere,” Scout said. “You would go to one spot and there wouldn’t be no fish, then you’d go over there and there would be a pile of them.”
Dustin said the fish his son pulled in was a rarity in just about any situation.
“They are super hard to find,” he explained. “We’ve had countless hours scouting for this kind of fish. It finally all came together the other night and we found the big caliber fish to be able to compete with those other guys.”
Scout said when he saw the carp near the surface, his nerves kick in when he took aim.
“I was just praying I would hit it and that I could get it into the boat,” he said.
Hit it he did, but that was only the beginning of the work. The fish took off, and the line was rolling off the reel more quickly than Scout could think of his next step.
“Everybody was running around the deck,” he said. “Line was just peeling off my reel. Then I ran out and it was almost jerking me into the water. I was almost about to go in.”
The boat the family uses has a bowfishing deck built at the bow. Along the outer edge is a railing that prevents just such a thing from happening. It was the only thing that kept Scout from taking a swim.
The young angler was able to hold on long enough for the carp to finally stop struggling. It was no small feat because Scout had struck it in the tail, the hardest part for a fish to retain the bolt.
“I never thought it was this big,” he said. “We’ve shot other 40 (pounders) that did the exact same thing. The only thing I saw was its back. I just thought it was going to be a good fish if I got it in. I didn’t expect it to be that big when we pulled it up.”
Dustin said the possibility of a record was a glimmer once the team hauled the carp into the boat.
“I didn’t let on because we still had several hours of shooting left,” he said. “I knew the previous record was about 41 or 42 pounds. This fish was way bigger than that.”
The feat came to a head once the tournament was completed and the team took their catch to the weigh-in. One of the organizers was already on his phone checking the current record, Dustin said.
“Everyone around me was really excited,” added Scout.
The record was unofficial at the time of the weighing, then was confirmed July 17 at 61 pounds. It topped the four-year-old record by about 20 pounds.
It’s hard to imagine the rest of the season getting any better for the young bowfisherman, but if his success continues he might achieve something as rare as his fish.
Dustin said the family had been contacted about a potential sponsorship for Scout for next season. It would be contingent on his performance the rest of this summer.
Regardless of how that shakes out for him, Scout just wants to keep competing in the sport he has grown to love.
