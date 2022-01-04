Severe weather and a tornado caused considerable damage to several structures in downtown Hopkinsville on New Year’s Day morning.
Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, severe weather, including a possible tornado, tore through parts of downtown Hopkinsville in the area between 18th and Fourth streets, most notably in the areas of Ninth, Walnut, Seventh, and South Campbell streets.
While there had been no tornado watch or warnings in effect prior to the severe weather, tornado sirens began ringing across the city, warning residents to seek shelter.
Several homes and commercial structures, as well as two parks, were significantly damaged as metal debris, tree limbs, and other objects were scattered on top of buildings, throughout the streets and parks, over wires, and on top of fences.
Multiple vehicles and power lines were also damaged due to the weather.
Several areas of downtown Hopkinsville also lost power due to the downed power lines and destruction.
Much of the area between Ninth and 14th streets were blocked off to traffic as crews with Christian County Emergency Management, Hopkinsville Fire Department, Public Works, Hopkinsville Electric System, Christian County Rescue Squad and additional first responders worked in the area.
