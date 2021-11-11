FRANKFORT — A digital customer service company will add 300 jobs as part of a $500,000 investment to expand its operations in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Helpware will add the jobs at its existing location in Montgomery County and at a new office in Mercer County, the governor said.
Helpware serves high-growth health tech, e-commerce, technology and other companies to complete complex tasks and grow their brands.
With its new investment, Helpware will create 150 jobs at its new Harrodsburg office, as well as 150 positions in Mount Sterling, where it opened operations in 2020 and currently employs 25 people, the governor’s office said.
The new jobs include onsite roles as well as remote positions and pay an average hourly wage of $23.30 before benefits, Beshear’s office said.
The company expects to begin filling the new positions before the end of 2021.
