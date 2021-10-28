The Annual Pennyrile Park Fall Photography weekend drew a crowd of photography enthusiasts over the weekend, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those photographers entered a number of beautiful and amazing photographs, but only a few could be named ‘winners.’
Josh Morgan’s lone entry photograph of a wood duck earned ‘Best in Show’ honors at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park’s Fall Photography Weekend last Friday through Sunday.
Morgan’s photo also took home first place in the Advanced Wildlife division of the contest. “I was set up for 30 minutes when I took this photo,” said Morgan. “It was my first attempt at hiding on the bank.”
This isn’t Morgan’s first victory in the seasonal photo competition. He is a past ‘Best in Show’ winner and routinely donates a canvas of the overall title holder to the resort. “That’s one of my favorite things about photography—you get to hunt any animal you like, without a license, any time of the year.”
The contest was judged by photographer Don McGowan.
“The human eye is drawn to three things when looking at an image: brightness, sharpness, and warmth,” he said when critiquing the entries.
Division winners were awarded a plaque, while champions of the bonus categories received a certificate.
In the advanced division, contestants winning first prize honors were: Josh Todd, Colorful Leaves; Jim Pearson, Fungi; Warrena Barnerd, Landscape; and Morgan, Wildlife.
In the intermediate contest, Rhonda Pack won first place for Colorful Leaves; Christopher Michael, Fungi; Daniel Fey, Landscape; and Verna Brown, Wildlife.
Julie Tanaro swept the beginner category, winning for her entries for Fungi, Landscape, and Wildlife.
In the three bonus categories, Jason Jones won for Fall Flower; Fey for Props; and Pack for Spooky Season. The bonus divisions were open to all contestants.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.