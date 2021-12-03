The jury trial that was set to begin next Tuesday for a former Hopkins County teacher and school administrator on charges of first-degree sodomy of a victim under the age of 12 and incest with a victim under the age of 12, with possible serious physical injury, has now been delayed until early next fall.
Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tonya Bowman said the case is now scheduled to proceed in either late September or early October of 2022.
Leonard Lance Menser was arrested at his home in Saint Charles in August of 2020 following an investigation by the Kentucky State Police. Details of the case have not been released.
Menser last worked in Hopkins County as a substitute teacher in October of 2019 following his retirement as a South Hopkins Middle School instructor in February of that same year.
Menser first worked as a substitute in the school system in 1991 before accepting a position as an elementary teacher at the former Saint Charles Elementary school in 1992. In January of 2008, Menser was named assistant principal at West Hopkins School. In July of 2011 he was named that school’s principal.
According to school officials, Menser was no longer on the school’s payroll at the time of his arrest.
Menser faces five counts of charges for sodomy and two for incest with a victim under the age of 12, with possible serious injury.
