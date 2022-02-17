UPCOMING

• Hopkins County Genealogical Society and the Historical Society of Hopkins County will host a ”Donut Saturday” February 19th, at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St., at 10:00 am. Mary Lou Kapfhammer, author of “In Praise of Americanism” will present the program about Susan Starling Towles starting the Henderson Library & the Audubon Museum. Everyone is welcome. Please us north entrance.

• Hopkins County Genealogical Society will meet on February 22nd, Tuesday, at the Government Center, 56 N Main St. at 7:00 pm. Dr. Lynn Leigh, author, will present the program on his book “My Friend The President”. Everyone welcome, please use north entrance.

• Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board will meet Thursday, February 24th at 2:00 pm at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St.

ONGOING

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10:00 to 11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

To submit items to The Messenger for publication, email us a mhughes @the-messenger.com.

Town Crier notices are for non-profit and community oriented events only. Due to spacing, items submitted may be edited as needed.