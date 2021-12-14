As the final day of full search and rescue operations in the city of Dawson Springs drew to an end, tragically Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield announced that the death toll from Friday’s EF-3 tornado had risen by one.
“It was a 2-month-old by the name of Oaklynn Koon,” he said. “Oaklynn sucumbed to her injuries yesterday at Norton’s in Louisville. “I don’t know how many more that we will have to go, but I hope and pray that will be it.”
Working with FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue team (US&R) yesterday, local authorities performed a full sweep of the tornado impact area in and around Dawson Springs without finding any more survivors or victims. They are fairly certain at this point that there will not be any more bodies found. From this point on, if the number of deaths increases it will likely be from patients already in the hospital. Those deaths cannot be recorded as official until the coroners office has been notified.
Hopkins County EMA Director Nick Bailey reported at last night’s press conference that the number of missing persons from Dawson had dropped considerably since Monday, going from 95 to 54.
“These are people we’re pulling out of the rubble,” he said. “These are basically where a lot of people have left town. We’re going out on social media finding where a lot of people are posting that they are okay. We are asking people to check with other family members before they report anybody missing.”
If you are aware of someone who is missing, or you locate someone who is listed as missing, you are asked to call 270-825-5024. Authorities also ask anyone who left Dawson Springs either before or after the storm and has not notified authorities to call in as well.
Dawson Police continue to work with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police to keep Dawson Springs and other areas impacted by the storm safe.
“Dawson Springs remains under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew,” said Sheriff Matt Sanderson. “If you have a legitimate reason to come to Dawson Springs, we’re going to let you through. We’re helping man the check points with the National Guard and other law enforcement agencies. What the curfew for is the people who don’t really need to be in Dawson Springs.”
• Federal Express will be at the Hopkins County Central High School back parking lot from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today and tomorrow to deliver packages to residents of Dawson Springs, Barnsley and other impassable areas affected by the tornado.
• All customers on the Dawson Springs Water System are under a boil order until further notice.
• The County is working to setup a transportation system to assist families with travel in Dawson Springs and Madisonville.
• Cleanup begins in Dawson today. Volunteers are welcomed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.