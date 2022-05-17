Town Crier

TODAY

• There will be a principal selection meeting for the Hopkins County Central High School SBDM Council for the purpose of starting the procedures of the principal selection process. The committee will meet to conduct scheduled interviews. The meeting will be at the Hopkins County Board of Education Central Office, located at 320 South Seminary Street, beginning at 8:30 am on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

• There will be a principal selection meeting for the Pride Elementary School SBDM Council, for the purpose of starting the procedures of the principal selection process. The committee will meet to conduct scheduled interviews. The meeting will be at the Hopkins County Board of Education Central Office, located at 320 South Seminary Street beginning at 3:15pm on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

UPCOMING

• The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its Chamber Golf Classic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 3 at the Madisonville Country Club.

For more information, call 270-821-3435.

ONGOING

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10 to 11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

• The Madisonville Lions Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Lions Club building located at 505 Hospital Road.

• The Rotary Club of Madisonville meets every Wednesday at noon at the Country Cupboard restaurant located at 581 McCoy Ave.

• The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at noon at the Methodist Church in Downtown Madisonville located at 200 E. Center St.

