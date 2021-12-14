At Monday night’s Hopkins County Tornado daily press briefing, Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield released the names of the 13 confirmed victims of Friday night’s EF-3 tornado. Names had been withheld pending notification of family members.
They are:
• Mary Alice Adams — 74
• Marlin Acree — 34
• Jeff Eckert — 70
• Jennifer Eckert — 69
• Sonya Kaye McChesney — 67
• Jennifer Bruce — 65
• Ernie Akin — 86
• Marsha Hall — 71
• Carol Grisham — 80
• Carolyn Sigler — 78
• Carl Hogan — 60
• John Hale — 54
• Claude Mitchell — 67
Mayfield cautioned that the current list is only victims who were confirmed dead following the storm or who have been recovered by search and rescue in the days since the event. With other victims having been reported to have later succumbed to their injuries while being treated at hospitals outside of Hopkins County, it is likely the death toll will rise in the coming days as their deaths are reported to the coroner’s office.
As of last night’s briefing, the number of missing persons had dropped from 167 to 95. Anyone with information on any missing person is asked to contact the county hotline at 270-825-5024. Officials say the hotline was responsible for the drastic reduction of missing person and hope that calls will help further reduce that number.
Emergency Management Director Nick Bailey reported that FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) team will begin assisting local teams today as they continue recovery operations. US&R will be helping to search through collapsed buildings.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.