TODAY
• The Kiwanis Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. along Main Street.
UPCOMING
• The Western Kentucky Archery Complex will hold Open Shooting nights on Friday, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be a minimal cost for lane rental. Targets will be provided. Youth shooters under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
• Support Madisonville businesses and creative artisans, all while checking off your holiday shopping list during the Mistletoe Art Stroll on Dec. 3rd from 5-8 p.m. Downtown businesses will open their doors and host artisans in their stores. You can expect to find one-of-a-kind art, including locally poured candles, handcrafted jewelry, pottery, custom home décor, and so much more! Many local stores and restaurants will have event specials and sales. The Christmas Tree lighting will take place at 5:30 pm that evening.
• The Woman’s Club of Madisonville hosts its annual Holiday Tour of Homes, Sunday, Dec. 5th from 1-5 p.m., featuring five showcase homes decorated for the holidays in a variety of styles and traditions. Tickets are $15 and are available at The Mark of Distinction, The Gift Horse, Merle Norman, The Hopkins Co. Tourism office, or they can be purchased from any club member.
• The Hopkins County Job Expo will take place Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Ballard Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Hopkins County Retired Teachers Association (HCRTA) will meet on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Brother’s BBQ. Meeting begins at 10:30 am.
• Pennyrile State Park will be hosting Santa Family Bingo Luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 11. Santa will be giving out holiday themed prizes and free lunch certificates. Please call 270-797-3421 to make your reservations with the dining room today
ONGOING
• The city of Madisonville will be hosting a Live Nativity Scene as part of this year’s Deck the Park celebration. The event will be Friday and Saturday evenings from Dec. 1 through 31st from 5 — 9 p.m.
• The United Way of the Coalfield is in the middle of their 2021 — 22 campaign. The UWC serves Hopkins and Muhlenberg County and supports 14 non-profit organizations and 15 programs. On-line donations can be made by going to the United Way of the Coalfield website, using text to give (Text: UWC GIVE To: 44321), or by mailing a donation directly to PO Box 366, Madisonville, KY 42431. The UWC is available to come and speak to your employee group. Call 270-821-3170.
