As of this morning, candidates planning to run for office during the 2022 election cycle can begin filing their paperwork at the Hopkins County Clerk’s office. Several notable candidates, such as Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, Jailer Mike Lewis and Sheriff Matt Sanderson, have already publicly announced their intention to seek re-election, with many more expected to come forward soon.
“I expect a lot of the incumbents will file right away,” said Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern. “Then it will probably trickle off and pick back up around the filing deadline.”
Cloern added that she intended to file her own paperwork for reelection as soon as her office opened this morning.
The filing period runs from today through Friday, January 7, giving candidates just over two months to get their affairs in order and get paperwork turned in.
Due to changes in state law in recent years, the steps that candidates must go through in order to file for office have changed. Prior to filing their paperwork with Cloern’s office, candidates must first e-file their Statement of Spending Intent and Appointment of Campaign Treasurer forms with the state. Although those are filed through the state, Cloern said her office would be happy to assist anyone who needed help getting the proper paperwork.
One major change in local elections for the 2022 cycle is the decision by the Madisonville City Council to make both the council and mayoral elections non-partisan. While that removed the need to have party specific primaries for those positions in May, it does not necessarily mean that there will not be primaries in those races.
“Due to the city’s ordinance, if there are multiple candidates from one ward, then they will have a primary,” Cloern said. “The top two candidates from the primary will then move on to the general election.”
If there is only one candidate from a particular ward, that person will automatically advance to the general election.
The 2022 election promises to be a busy one. In addition to all city and county offices, Congressman James Comer and Senator Rand Paul will also be up for reelection, as are state representatives James Gooch and Melinda Gibbons Prunty, each of whom represent a portion of Hopkins County.
One other important date that Cloern urges voters to keep in mind is December 31.
“That is the last day to change your party affiliation to vote in the primary,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.