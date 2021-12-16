UPCOMING
• The Western Kentucky Archery Complex will hold an Open Shooting night on Friday Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be a minimal cost for lane rental. Targets will be provided. Youth shooters under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
• Mark Park Arboretum will have a Winter Solstice Hike at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18. Those participating will meet at the Welcome Center.
ONGOING
• The city of Madisonville will be hosting a Live Nativity Scene as part of this year’s Deck the Park celebration. The event will be Friday and Saturday evenings from Dec. 1 through 31 from 5 to 9 p.m.
• The United Way of the Coalfield is in the middle of their 2021 — 22 campaign. The UWC serves Hopkins and Muhlenberg County and supports 14 non-profit organizations and 15 programs. On-line donations can be made by going to the United Way of the Coalfield website, using text to give (Text: UWC GIVE To: 44321), or by mailing a donation directly to PO Box 366, Madisonville, KY 42431. The UWC is available to come and speak to your employee group. Call 270-821-3170.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.