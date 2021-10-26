According to the Madisonville Police Department, a domestic disturbance on Sunday afternoon turned deadly at a home on Harrig Street after a wife turned a handgun on her husband.
Officers responded to a domestic violence complaint in which it was reported that a woman had shot her husband at shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Benigno Feliciano, 61 of Madisonville, was located on the scene suffering from a gunshot would and was transported to an out of state medical facility for treatment. His wife, Ravan Hamlett, 54 of Madisonville, was arrested on the scene and charged with first degree domestic violence.
Feliciano later succumbed to his injuries. MPD said any amendment to the previous charges due to the death will be released at a later time.
No details about the shooting have been released by police.
