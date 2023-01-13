It is that time of year again when area businesses get to flex their muscles and strut their stuff as they vie for honor of being named the best in their category in Hopkins County.
Nominations for The Messenger’s Annual Readers’ Choice awards will open on Sunday, Jan. 15 and will last through Jan. 27.
“Last year we had some problems with the nomination system and we had to reopen the nomination window,” said Matt Hughes, editor of The Messenger. “This year we plan to stick to that timetable, so if you have a business you want to nominate, its important that you get them nominated by the deadline.”
Nominations and voting for the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards will be online at www.the-messenger.com. You do not have to be a subscriber to vote, but you will need a valid and working email address.
Voting for the awards will begin on Jan. 30 and last through Feb. 17. You can vote for one business in each category once per day during the voting period.
Winners will be announced later this winter.
