With Mayor Kevin Cotton absent and councilman Frank Stevenson filling the role of mayor pro temp, the Madisonville City Council handled a varied but very brief council meeting last night that included the first reading of a pair of ordinance amendments that will allow for the use of emergency temporary housing and Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) within the city limits under certain circumstances.

Council members heard the first read of an ordinance amendment that would authorize temporary housing units in the event of a disaster that results in the destruction of or major damage to a resident’s home.

The amendment would authorize the temporary use of one mobile home/manufactured housing unit or a travel trailer/camper on the same property as the damaged or destroyed home, as long as that structure had potable water, could be connected to city sewer or a septic tank and could connect to an approved source of electricity.

In order to locate a temporary housing unit on a property, the owner must first obtain a temporary certificate of occupancy from the City of Madisonville/ That certificate is only good for up to six months, with a maximum extension of up to 18 months.

The other amendment adds the addition of ADU’s under the type of structures that would be allowed in the agricultural and residential zoned districts of Madisonville.

ADU’s, also known as carriages houses or mother-in-law suites, are small secondary residences built on a property that already has a primary housing unit. In order for a property owner to get permission to utilize one of these structures, the owner must reside in either the principal dwelling or the ADU.

Under the proposed amendment, all approved ADUs must meet certain specifications:

• must be a minimum of 250 sq. ft and have no more than two bedrooms

• shall meet all normal building requirements

• must be located to rear or side of primary dwelling

• cannot be a mobile home, bus, travel trailer, RV or freight container

Both amendments are expected to come before the council on April 18 for a second reading and possible approval.

Also in last night’s meeting, the council approved a proclamation from Mayor Cotton declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the city of Madisonville.