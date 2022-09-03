Hopkinsville Christian County Public Library is one of the cornerstones of the community. The library serves as a place that allows the community to gain knowledge as well as an event space known for great gatherings.

Later this month, on September 24, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., HCCPL will host their 4th Hoptown FanFest.

Hoptown FanFest is a time for comic book and anime lovers to join together in cosplay with vendors on sight, panel discussions, photo opportunities and a video game area for the community to relish in all things pop culture and anime.

Tiffany Luna, HCCPL Operations Director, and Elysa Parks, Director of Library Services at Hopkinsville Community College, are co-coordinators of this annual event.

“We get a lot of questions about what is Hoptown Fanfest. It is our version of a pop culture convention where comic fans, creators and experts congregate to attend panels, participate in discussions and meet other attendees that are interested in some aspect of pop culture,” Luna said.

At the event, there will be a cosplay contest that is open to all ages, and prizes for three age brackets.

Those interested in entering are to arrive dressed as your favorite pop culture character and sign-up from 10 a.m. till noon toward participating in the contest.

Sign-ups will close 30 minutes before the beginning of the contest. For additional information about the cosplay contest rules, please visit https://hccpl.org/hoptown-fanfest/

This event is for all ages, free for the community to attend. The first 100 people will receive a free Hoptown FanFest tote bag with potential gifts included.

There will also be a panel discussion starring Hopkinsville in Comics with The Secret Base, Make-up in Cosplay with Lauren Diehl, How to Illustrate Comics with Barry Williams and Matt Schorr Indie Publishing.

“We are excited to have these enthusiastic and knowledgeable panelists,” Parks said. “They are excellent at what they do, and we can’t wait to see what fantastic tips they pass on!”

Vendor applications for Hoptown Fanfest are also being accepted now until September 10, 2022. The list of vendors who are projected to attend the event are The Secret Base, Borderland Comic Books, Life+Lemons=Cake, Mary Kay, Epiphany Moon, Wild Designs, Kidd Commander, Josie Smoot, and Wanda’s Creations.

This event is highly anticipated with much excitement for a great turn out. Come on out and join the Library for a cool anime day with several others of the community.

For additional information, visit: https://hccpl.org/hoptown-fanfest/, as well as HCCPL’s mainpage at www.hccpl.org