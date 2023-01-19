DSC_7354.JPG

A residence on Bartlett Drive in Madisonville was still roped off with caution tape on Thursday following a Wednesday afternoon house fire.

 Matt Hughes

It is believed that a clothes dryer ignited a fire in a Madisonville home on Monday that resulted in about $65,000 in damages and losses, according to the Madisonville Fire Department.

MFD says that the homeowner reports that she was doing laundry on Monday when she had to leave home. By the time she left, she says, the dryer had finished its cycle. Fire fighters believed the fire started around the dryer.

