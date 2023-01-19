It is believed that a clothes dryer ignited a fire in a Madisonville home on Monday that resulted in about $65,000 in damages and losses, according to the Madisonville Fire Department.
MFD says that the homeowner reports that she was doing laundry on Monday when she had to leave home. By the time she left, she says, the dryer had finished its cycle. Fire fighters believed the fire started around the dryer.
Upon returning home to find the house on fire, the resident had entered the house in search of her cat. She told fire fighters that she crawled through the house until she found the pet, which she safely rescued from the burning structure. The resident reported having inhaled a large amount of smoke and was having chest pains. She was treated on the scene by a Medical Center Ambulance.
“Upon fire crew arrival, fire crews found a working fire with heavy fire coming from the C-Side of the residence,” said Fire Chief John Dunning. “We deployed multiple pre-connected hose lines and started attacking fire through the back door which was open.”
Fire fighters eventually extinguished the blaze. A search of the residence discovered no one else inside.
A total of seven first responder vehicle and 19 first responders were on the scene.
