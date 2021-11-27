The Hopkins County B.A.S.S. Club made a difference in the lives of 35 area residents this Thanksgiving by providing them with much needed food to help them get through the holiday.
“The Hopkins County B.A.S.S. Club has been around for almost 50 years,” said Randy Workman, HCBC Charity Tournament Director. “For at least 30 years we have helped make the holidays better for members of our community and Tuesday night we provided 35 food boxes for folks who could use some help. Ms. Julie Faulk, from the Family Resource office at West Broadway school helped us coordinate with Browning Springs middle school this Thanksgiving.”
For 27 consecutive years, HBC hosted the Fall Bass Classic on Lake Barkley the last Saturday in September. Last year COVID-19 forced the organization to cancel, when the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife ordered that no such fishing tournaments be held. This year, however, the group returned to action on Sept. 25.
Coleton Jennings of Murray claimed the top spot in the Classic.
As a not for profit organization, the HCBC uses the money raised through the Fall Bass Classic to fund community activities throughout the year, including the food baskets and the popular “Take a Kid Fishing” tournament held each summer at the Madisonville City Park.
According to Workman, the organization plans to provide another round of food baskets to local residents in need just in time for Christmas.
