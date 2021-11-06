A former Lyon Count Middle School teacher will serve 10 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for attempting to possess child pornography, acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett announced on Wednesday.
Michael McCuiston, 36, of Murray, was sentenced in the Paducah U.S. District Courthouse on Tuesday. McCuiston pleaded guilty to the crime in June.
According to the plea agreement, McCuiston placed a hidden camera in a school bathroom and secretly recorded videos of two children.
After receiving information about these videos, authorities searched McCuiston’s home. According to the sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said McCuiston admitted to setting up a camera to capture footage of a minor changing clothes.
McCuiston was initially arrested on state charges in April of 2019, but made bond in September of 2019, according to the sentencing memorandum.
In January of 2020, McCuiston was arrested on a federal indictment charging him with attempted production of child pornography, which caries a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence. He pleaded guilty to attempted possession of child pornography, which has a 10-year statutory maximum sentence, and the original attempted production charge was dismissed.
McCuiston previously served as the physical education teacher for the (Lyon) district’s elementary and middle schools. He also coached high school boys’ soccer, and high school boys’ and girls’ track.
“Parents deserve to know that teachers will act in the best interest of their children and provide them with a safe and secure learning environment,” Bennett said in a news release. “The defendant forfeited forever the special trust and confidence placed in him as an educator and will now spend the next 10 years in a federal prison.”
The FBI and Kentucky State Police investigated the case.
“The secret recording of children in a bathroom, in an attempt to capture child pornography, is a horrendous crime — made worse because of the defendant’s position of trust as a teacher and a coach,” Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI Louisville Field Office, said in a news release.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Madison Sewell and Raymond McGee prosecuted the case.
