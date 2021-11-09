Candidates began filing for office last Wednesday, but the turnout so far from across the county has been light, with just nine hopefuls filing for office as of Monday morning, according to the County Clerk’s office.
Judge Executive Jack Whitfield Jr, County Clerk Keenan Cloern and Jailer Mike Lewis have all filed for reelection, as has Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton and magistrates Ronnie Noel ( Dist. 4) and Charlie Beshears (Dist. 6). As on Monday, all of these candidates were running unopposed.
Incumbents in two seats that are up for reelection have yet to file, but already face early competition. Chesley “Lee” Riddle will seek the county attorney position currently held by Byron Hobgood, while Jimmy Young has filed for the Ward 2 Madisonville City Council seat currently held by Tony Space.
The filing period runs through Friday, Jan. 7.
The last day voters can change their party designation and still be eligible to vote in the primary election is Dec. 31.
