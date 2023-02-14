(FRANKFORT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) awarded 294 asphalt-related single-bid contracts totaling more than $485 million in 2022, according to calculations from the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions (BIPPS). BIPPS has published single-bid data from KYTC since July 2020 and recommended an audit of KYTC’s bidding practices.

“The Transportation Cabinet continues to fail Kentucky’s taxpayers,” stated Andrew McNeill, a Visiting Policy Fellow at BIPPS and former Deputy State Budget and Policy Director during Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration. “This has been going on for decades. It’s time for a thorough investigation of the tainted relationship between the Cabinet and Kentucky’s asphalt industry.”

