For retailers and shoppers across Hopkins County, Wednesday may have felt like liberation day. But one shopper said it felt weird.
“It’s kind of normal. But this is a ghost town. It’s very strange,” Anna Nodlin said.
Nodlin, her husband and two children, stood in the middle of Parkway Plaza Mall. All of them wore breathing masks, which is one of several changes that shoppers are likely to see in coming days.
The mall locked its doors in March when Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all “non-life sustaining businesses” to close as a coronavirus precaution. Only Dollar Tree was open to customers for two months. Only three stores reopened Wednesday morning to join it.
“It’s kind of surreal, in a way,” Nodlin said. “But it’s awfully good to get out of the house. We’ve been cooped up too long.”
Nodlin’s son held a bag with a pair of shoes. Shoe Dept. Encore reopened Wednesday morning, as did Hibbett Sports and Burkes Outlet. Outside Burkes, two sisters from Hanson had two shopping carts full of merchandise.
“I just bought a house in Florida, so I’m buying things to put in my house there,” Linda Horsley said. “I have cabin fever, so I’m ready to get out and do something.” But she added she was “a little bit scared.”
“We’re ready for some retail therapy,” Barbara Patterson added.
So are many business owners. Prolonged “healthy at home” orders to stop the deadly pandemic turned into protests in Frankfort and other cities, with crowds arguing economic survival was at stake. Tumbleweed closed its restaurant at the mall in March, although some dispute whether or not COVID-19 was to blame.
“We see different attitudes about this thing every day,” Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said during a Facebook Live COVID-19 briefing. He’s heard from business owners who are facing opposition about social distancing and wearing masks.
Whitfield quoted one businesswoman as saying at her store window, people are “being very rude, mean to each other and the people working in the store. We just don’t need to do that.”
Whitfield, Beshear and other leaders hope a return to shopping does not bring a return to high coronavirus numbers. Hopkins County reported one new case Wednesday, the first in a week. The counts now stand at 217 confirmed cases, 152 recoveries and 27 deaths.
“This thing has not gone,” Whitfield said. Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton added that the reduction from April is due to residents protecting the health of themselves and others.
It turns out that Hopkins Countians have been ahead of the rest of Kentucky in going back out to shop. An online economic tracker from Brown and Harvard universities shows on Tuesday, April 21, local consumer spending was up 19.2% from early January. The state as a whole was down 0.7%.
In other developments Wednesday related to COVID-19:
• Cotton said Hopkins County has received around 60,000 masks and 3,000 gowns for protecting against the virus.
• Whitfield announced the traditional Memorial Day wreath-laying will not be open to the public. The ceremony will be on Facebook Live Friday at 1 p.m.
• the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library Board announced its next meeting has been rescheduled for next Thursday at 4:30 p.m., and will be a Zoom video conference.
• the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts announced plans for a virtual summer arts academy. Details are available by calling the center at 824-8650.
• the Show and Go Car Club invited people to join in a food drive for Breaking Bread Ministries. Donations will be accepted Saturday, May 30 from 12-1 p.m. at Brother’s Bar-B-Que on North Main Street. A car cruise will follow.
