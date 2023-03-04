Visitors to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville were greeted on Friday by a large inflatable colon, the smell of popcorn, and employees passing out information on colon cancer awareness.
Denise Winstead, the endoscope manager for the hospital, said getting awareness about colon cancer screenings is important to save lives.
“People don’t realize there are no symptoms for colon polyps. There are no symptoms for early-stage colon cancer,” she said. “By the time you realize you have symptoms, a lot of times, it is too late. That polyp has already turned into early-stage colon cancer.”
By the time it gets to late-stage colon cancer, doctors are talking about colon resections, surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. The suggested age to start getting a colonoscopy is around 45 to 50 years.
“Sometimes it does run in families, and then we recommend you get your screening done earlier,” said Winstead. “It does depend on what age they were when they developed colon cancer.”
If a family member developed colon cancer in their 50s, then the family should be getting tested in their 40s. She said that needs to be discussed with a primary care physician.
Terri Davis, who was visiting the hospital because her husband had an appointment, said she saw the booths and the inflatable colon and decided to check it out. An employee was talking to her about the benefits of getting screened and answering her questions.
“She has helped me with some information and has made me decide that I need to take one,” said Davis.
The colonoscopy itself is simple. Doctors will prescribe a colon cleans or prep that the patient needs to take the day before, along with being on a clear liquid diet. She said most doctors recommend taking half the prep around 4 or 5 p.m. the night before the test and then the other half in the morning the day of the test.
“They have found that split dose prepping works better,” said Winstead. “It is extremely important to get a really good prep because we want to see all of the walls of the colon because if you aren’t cleaned out good, then little polyps could be hiding behind that stool that we can’t see.”
She said if a patient doesn’t have a good prep, then the doctor may bring them back in three months, six months, or even a year earlier than what it would have been. If they don’t find any polyps, then the patient could be on a five-year or 10-year plan.
Winstead said people should talk to their primary care physician to set up a colonoscopy or call the gastroenterologist’s office at BHDM at 270-326-5000.
“We would be glad to get anybody set up for a screening colonoscopy starting at age 45 or earlier if they need it,” she said.
