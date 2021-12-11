One of Owensboro’s top Cardiovascular Specialists is making it easier for patients in the region to seek out help with their medical needs by opening a clinic in Madisonville.
Vora Vein and PAD Clinic opened its doors for the first time in Madisonville on Wednesday, December 1 at 1350 South Main Street. The facility will specialize in Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) management and interventions.
“Research from John Hopkins University states that Peripheral Artery Disease is estimated to affect 12-15 million people in the United States, with a much larger number of undiagnosed cases,” said Dr. Kishor Vora who has been practicing in Owensboro and the surrounding regions for almost three decades.
According to Vora, the signs and symptoms of PAD and PVD (Peripheral Vascular Disease) can sometimes be subtle and are almost always accepted as part of ageing. However, this is not strictly true. If patients experience pain or cramping in legs or thighs, swelling, discoloration or non-healing wounds, they may need to be worked up for PVD. By diagnosing and treating Venous and Arterial diseases on time, one can greatly improve the quality of life of patients, and in some severe cases, even prevent limb amputation.
“Nobody deserves to have an amputation because they lack access to appropriate healthcare,” he said. “Some patients are often given an amputation recommendation even when there are other options. If you have been recommended amputation due to severe PAD, always seek a second opinion.”
The plan is for patients in Madisonville and the surrounding area to be able to have checks ups, diagnostic visits and eventually even some minor procedures at the local clinic, saving them a trip to Dr. Vora’s office in Owensboro. For major procedures and use of the Cath Lab, patients would still have to make the trip, but could ideally schedule visits and take care of all preliminary matters local.
Dr. Vora will be assisted at the Madisonville clinic by local medical provider, Suzanne Wagner, a certified Physician Assistant who has been working with Dr. Vora since July. She will be seeing patients in Madisonville on Tuesdays and Wednesday.
To contact the clinic, call 270-691-1855.
Vora Vein and PAD Clinic is part of Owensboro Medical Practice, a medical facility in Owensboro. The medical office, which opened in 2001, has since expanded to include not only Cardiology and Vein and PAD Clinic but also a Primary Care, an Urgent Care facility, a Sleep Center, Aesthetics and Wellness, Neurology, a Cath Lab, and a Wound Care Center.
