Imagine leaving your home, moving halfway around the world and having to leave everything you know and love about your homeland behind. For dozens of Hopkins County residents, that is exactly what happened., which is how Madisonville came to host one of the most unique cultural events to ever grace the city on Saturday night when the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville played host to a combined Navratri and Diwali celebration.
According to Dr. Deepak Kapadia, MD, a Cardiology Specialist who has served Hopkins County for more than twenty years, Navrati and Diwali are two of the most important festivals of the Hindu people of India, his homeland. Both take place in the Autumn of the year, so when organizers began planning an event for Madisonville, they decided to combined those celebrations into a huge one-day event, which ended up drawing more than 250 guests to Madisonville.
“In India, Navaratri is a nine day festival,” Kapadia said. “The people fast all day, then worship the devine mothers at night with food and dance.”
The three divine mothers, according to Hindu tradition, represent knowledge, wealth and the destruction of evil. Each divine mother has three days of the celebration dedicated in her honor.
“On the tenth day you rejoice,” said Kapadia.
In India, Navaratri was held from Oct. 7 through Oct. 14. Here in the U.S., those wishing to celebrate their Indian heritage had to make adjustments. But that didn’t prevent him from celebrating during that period. He said that he did fast each day during the traditional Navaratri period, and while he did pray at night, he didn’t do a lot of late night dancing.
“In India, they dance every night during the festival because they don’t have to work the next day,” Kapadia joked. “I had to go the the hospital every morning!”
The second part of the event, Diwali, Dr. Kapadia said for Hindus could most closely be described as Christmas to Americans. This festival of lights it held on November 4 each year and signifies the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated with candles, fireworks, home decorations, shopping and the giving of gifts.
He said that the celebrations can be held at home, and most families do so, but back in India these special festivals are about more than just celebrating at home. They are about getting together not just with family and close friends, but the entire community. So for organizers, even though they had to combine ten nights and eleven days into one Saturday afternoon event, having the chance to allow everyone to gather together in one place made all the difference.
“I tried to have this 20 years ago, but back then we only had four Indian families in Madisonville,” Kapadia said. “It was nothing like this. We had it at the National Guard Armory and we only had around 50 guests. This year, for a small town, I think we’ve done really well.”
As Navaratri and Diwali are meant to be celebrated with the entire community, organizers reached out to Madisonville mayor Kevin Cotton, who spent last week traveling with the Pennyrile Area Development District (PADD). Although he was scheduled to help open the ceremonies at 5 p.m. on Saturday, his airline had other ideas. Instead of being there for the beginning, he arrived at 11 p.m., just an hour before the scheduled end of the celebration. After being introduced to the crowd, Cotton was pulled onto the dance floor and made a part of the event.
“As you could tell, I can’t dance very well,” Cotton said to festival goers. “But I am excited and honored to be able to be here with you tonight.”
After a few minutes on the dance floor, the mayor had to take a break to catch his breath.
“Its exciting that we can have this kind of cultural celebration in our community,” Cotton said. “It brought in people from all over the region to Madisonville., and we have over 30 families represented here tongiht that own businesses in Hopkins County. It is just an honor to be able to help them all celebrate.
“Navaratri and Diwali are about new beginings, and right now there are a lot of new things to be excited about in Hopkins County and Madisonville, and I hope we will be blessed with many new business ventures in the next year.”
Kapadia said his dream is to see the celebration become a yearly event.
“In bigger cities like LA, New York and Nashville, they have a lot more support,” he said. “There is usually a celebration in Evansville, but it was canceled this year because of COVID. They had one in Owensboro last week with around 300 people.”
If Madisonville with a population of 19,500 was able to draw nearly as many guests as Owensboro, which has a population of 57,300, Dr. Kapadia’s dream might just come true.
