Town Crier
UPCOMING
• There will be a Winter Trekking Hike at Mahr Park on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 1 — 3 p.m., giving visitors a chance to enjoy the beauty of the park. Closed-toe shoes and appropriate winter gear are recommended.
ONGOING
• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.
